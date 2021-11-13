Serabi Gold (LON:SRB) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $67.17

Serabi Gold plc (LON:SRB) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 67.17 ($0.88) and traded as high as GBX 73.20 ($0.96). Serabi Gold shares last traded at GBX 72.50 ($0.95), with a volume of 117,572 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 67.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 67.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £54.91 million and a PE ratio of 6.97.

In related news, insider Michael Hodgson acquired 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of £33,600 ($43,898.62).

Serabi Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of gold projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper deposits. Its primary assets include the Palito mining complex covering an area of approximately 48,846 hectares; and the Coringa gold project located in the Tapajos region of northern Brazil.

