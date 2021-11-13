Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sequans Communications S.A., operates as a fabless designer, developer and supplier of 4G semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband applications. Solutions offered by the Company include baseband processor and radio frequency, or RF, transceiver integrated circuits, or ICs, along with signal processing techniques, algorithms and software stacks. Its solutions can be applied in devices like: smartphones; USB dongles; portable routers; embedded wireless modems for laptops, netbooks, tablets, and other consumer multimedia and industrial devices; consumer premises equipment, or CPE, such as residential gateways; and basestations. Sequans Communications S.A. is based in Paris, France. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Sequans Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.00.

SQNS stock opened at $5.83 on Tuesday. Sequans Communications has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $9.57. The stock has a market cap of $217.86 million, a PE ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.22.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sequans Communications will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Sequans Communications by 2,650.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,194 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sequans Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the third quarter valued at $75,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Sequans Communications in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Sequans Communications in the second quarter valued at about $86,000.

Sequans Communications Company Profile

Sequans Communications SA is a developer and provider of 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical IoT. For 5G and 4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability; For 5G and 4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4 and Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications.

