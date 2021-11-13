Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sensus Healthcare, Inc. is a medical device company It specializes in the treatment of non-melanoma skin cancers and other skin conditions, such as keloids, with superficial radiation therapy. The company’s portfolio of treatment devices consists of the SRT-100(TM) and SRT-100 Vision(TM). Sensus Healthcare, Inc. is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. “

SRTS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sensus Healthcare presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.69.

Shares of Sensus Healthcare stock opened at $4.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.82 and a 200 day moving average of $3.77. The firm has a market cap of $82.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.50 and a beta of 0.50. Sensus Healthcare has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $6.09.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 0.87%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sensus Healthcare will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 4,748 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 81,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,366 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 18.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 10,616 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 340.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 34,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. 12.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc operates as a medical device company, which provides treatments for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The firm’s portfolio of treatment devices includes the SRT-100, SRT-100+, and SRT-100 Vision. Its main product superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, and other skin conditions, such as keloids.

