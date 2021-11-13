SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SenesTech had a negative net margin of 1,785.31% and a negative return on equity of 81.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNES remained flat at $$1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday. 45,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,527. The firm has a market cap of $19.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.59. SenesTech has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $3.14.

In other SenesTech news, Director Jacob Steven Leach purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.54 per share, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SenesTech stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,140 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.99% of SenesTech worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SenesTech Company Profile

SenesTech, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of a proprietary technology for the management of animal pest populations, primarily rat populations through fertility control. It offers its ContraPest product to residential, and commercial sector such as animal, structural, and food markets.

