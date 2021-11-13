SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) PT Raised to $32.00 at KeyCorp

SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) had its price objective raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SEMR. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on SEMrush from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEMR opened at $26.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.80. SEMrush has a 12-month low of $10.62 and a 12-month high of $32.48.

In other news, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 5,836 shares of SEMrush stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total value of $167,960.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 10,400 shares of SEMrush stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $239,824.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 624,520 shares of company stock valued at $15,071,065.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEMR. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SEMrush during the second quarter worth approximately $35,360,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SEMrush during the second quarter worth approximately $34,593,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in SEMrush during the first quarter worth approximately $13,116,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SEMrush by 803.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 903,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,794,000 after purchasing an additional 803,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SEMrush during the second quarter worth approximately $18,433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

