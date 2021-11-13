SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Insider Sells $125,050.00 in Stock

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) insider Eugenie Levin sold 5,000 shares of SEMrush stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $125,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Eugenie Levin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Eugenie Levin sold 5,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $123,050.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Eugenie Levin sold 5,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $122,150.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Eugenie Levin sold 1,883 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $45,474.45.

On Monday, October 18th, Eugenie Levin sold 3,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $66,120.00.

On Monday, October 11th, Eugenie Levin sold 5,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $120,450.00.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Eugenie Levin sold 100 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $2,400.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Eugenie Levin sold 3,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $66,660.00.

On Monday, September 27th, Eugenie Levin sold 5,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $127,900.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SEMR opened at $26.00 on Friday. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.62 and a twelve month high of $32.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.13 and a 200 day moving average of $21.80.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of SEMrush from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on SEMrush from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of SEMrush during the first quarter valued at $193,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in SEMrush during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,422,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,601,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the first quarter worth approximately $13,116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

SEMrush Company Profile

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

