Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.350-$8.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.210. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.100-$8.700 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sempra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $139.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $144.71.

SRE traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $122.10. 955,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,479,607. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $114.66 and a fifty-two week high of $144.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.72. The company has a market capitalization of $38.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.63.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.88%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

