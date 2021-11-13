SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) Now Covered by Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) in a research report report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SLS. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on SELLAS Life Sciences Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SELLAS Life Sciences Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.90.

SLS stock traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.18. 1,353,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,626. The company has a market cap of $113.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.23 and its 200 day moving average is $9.81. SELLAS Life Sciences Group has a 12-month low of $2.47 and a 12-month high of $19.38.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Analysts predict that SELLAS Life Sciences Group will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in SELLAS Life Sciences Group in the third quarter valued at $134,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 32.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 32,464 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 63.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 84,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 32,683 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 297.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 11,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

About SELLAS Life Sciences Group

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapeutic for cancer indications. The firm’s product pipeline includes galinpepimut-S and nelipepimut-S. The company was founded by Angelos M. Stergiou on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

