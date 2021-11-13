Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 136,711 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,335 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.10% of Select Medical worth $5,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Select Medical by 5.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,128 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of Select Medical by 4.3% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,273 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Select Medical by 0.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 94,022 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Select Medical by 4.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,279 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC increased its stake in shares of Select Medical by 3.4% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 27,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SEM opened at $34.25 on Friday. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $23.79 and a 12-month high of $43.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.52 and a 200 day moving average of $37.17.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Select Medical had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Select Medical’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.72%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Select Medical from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

