Secure Income REIT (LON:SIR) Shares Up 0.1%

Secure Income REIT (LON:SIR)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 406.50 ($5.31) and last traded at GBX 403 ($5.27). 296,692 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 603,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 402.50 ($5.26).

The company has a quick ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 408.54 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 392.94. The firm has a market cap of £1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.15.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.95 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 0.97%. Secure Income REIT’s payout ratio is 0.73%.

Secure Income REIT specialises in generating long term, inflation protected, secure income from real estate investments. Its investment strategy is designed to satisfy investors' growing requirements for high quality, safe, inflation protected income flows. At 30 June 2018, the Group's investment property portfolio was valued at £2.3 billion, producing £124.5 million per annum of rental income from long term leases with a weighted average unexpired term to expiry of 21.4 years.

