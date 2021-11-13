Sean F. Scanlan Sells 25,000 Shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Stock

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) SVP Sean F. Scanlan sold 25,000 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $538,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Treace Medical Concepts stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 14.27 and a quick ratio of 13.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.22. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.18 and a 12 month high of $37.17.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter worth about $21,331,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,613,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,890,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,634,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter worth about $637,000. 24.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

