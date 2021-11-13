SCVX Corp. (NYSE:SCVX) Shares Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SCVX Corp. (NYSE:SCVX) by 116.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,456 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of SCVX worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SCVX by 6,963.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SCVX by 3,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of SCVX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SCVX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SCVX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCVX stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. SCVX Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $11.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.92.

SCVX Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

