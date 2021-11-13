Scout24 (ETR:G24) PT Set at €76.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Scout24 (ETR:G24) has been assigned a €76.00 ($89.41) target price by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 20.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on G24. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays set a €66.90 ($78.71) price target on shares of Scout24 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on shares of Scout24 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Scout24 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €74.00 ($87.06).

Shares of G24 stock opened at €62.84 ($73.93) on Thursday. Scout24 has a 52-week low of €56.94 ($66.99) and a 52-week high of €73.36 ($86.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 5.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €63.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €67.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.16.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

