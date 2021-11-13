Scotiabank Raises Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) Price Target to C$3.75

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ALYA. Zacks Investment Research raised Alithya Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Alithya Group from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

NASDAQ ALYA opened at $2.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Alithya Group has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $5.47.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $83.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.19 million. Alithya Group had a negative return on equity of 8.97% and a negative net margin of 3.37%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alithya Group will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALYA. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alithya Group during the third quarter worth approximately $274,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alithya Group during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Alithya Group during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Alithya Group by 148.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 59,017 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Alithya Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 892,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 9,421 shares during the period. 30.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alithya Group Company Profile

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

