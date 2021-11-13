Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 34.75%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Schrödinger updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDGR traded up $1.95 on Friday, hitting $47.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,252,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,477. Schrödinger has a 52-week low of $44.00 and a 52-week high of $117.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.67 and a 200 day moving average of $64.48. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -75.98 and a beta of 1.00.

In related news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $963,423.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Karen Akinsanya sold 1,393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $77,659.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,389 shares of company stock worth $1,126,298 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Schrödinger stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,173,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 570,895 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.66% of Schrödinger worth $88,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 55.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SDGR shares. Bank of America lowered Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Schrödinger in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schrödinger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Schrödinger from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Schrödinger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schrödinger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

