Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $327,000 Position in Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 33,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,380,000. Corvex Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth $6,653,000. Knott David M bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter worth $2,090,000. RP Investment Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter worth $1,046,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth $1,044,000. Institutional investors own 44.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HZON opened at $9.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.84. Horizon Acquisition Co. II has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $12.16.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

