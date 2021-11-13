Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $312,000 Position in Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 31,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CPUH. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compute Health Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $261,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Compute Health Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $629,000. RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new position in Compute Health Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $15,989,000. Finally, Polygon Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Compute Health Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $246,000. 38.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CPUH opened at $9.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.76. Compute Health Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $10.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

