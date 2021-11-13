Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $307,000 Position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGNY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progyny during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Greenspring Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 129.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. 85.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Cheryl Scott sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $132,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $365,936.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 704,585 shares of company stock valued at $40,840,008. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PGNY opened at $60.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 67.47 and a beta of 1.69. Progyny, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $68.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.55.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $122.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.52 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 18.96%. Progyny’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PGNY. Barclays boosted their target price on Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Progyny in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Progyny has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.33.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

