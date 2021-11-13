Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $338,000 Investment in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FUBO. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the second quarter worth $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the second quarter worth $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of fuboTV by 9,530.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the second quarter worth $34,000. 37.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get fuboTV alerts:

Shares of NYSE FUBO opened at $24.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.74. fuboTV Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.64 and a 52-week high of $62.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 145.60% and a negative return on equity of 66.67%. The business had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.43 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 196.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FUBO. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of fuboTV from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of fuboTV from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.56.

In other news, CEO David Gandler sold 50,000 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $1,723,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

fuboTV Profile

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO).

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.