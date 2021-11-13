Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $331,000 in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 3.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 504,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,361,000 after purchasing an additional 14,721 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of LTC Properties by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,526,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,009,000 after acquiring an additional 94,847 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of LTC Properties by 65.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 8,564 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of LTC Properties by 2.3% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 99,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of LTC Properties by 6.1% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 72.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on LTC Properties from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Shares of NYSE LTC opened at $34.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.61. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.60 and a 1-year high of $44.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 10.04, a quick ratio of 10.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.29). LTC Properties had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $37.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. LTC Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 148.05%.

About LTC Properties

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

