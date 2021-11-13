Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 7,200 HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of HNI by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of HNI by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of HNI by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HNI by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of HNI by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

In other HNI news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 2,000 shares of HNI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $75,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Steven M. Bradford sold 10,580 shares of HNI stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $429,019.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HNI opened at $41.00 on Friday. HNI Co. has a 12-month low of $32.22 and a 12-month high of $46.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.72.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $586.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.14 million. HNI had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. HNI’s dividend payout ratio is 73.81%.

About HNI

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

