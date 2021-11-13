Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 4,274 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,274 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 137.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,728,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,813 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 534.6% in the second quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 929,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,523,000 after purchasing an additional 783,179 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 8.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,026,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,698,000 after purchasing an additional 447,433 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 2,815.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 390,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,169,000 after purchasing an additional 376,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 881.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 393,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,715,000 after purchasing an additional 353,428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.81, for a total value of $359,544.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 97,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $15,018,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,062.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 251,203 shares of company stock valued at $39,297,514. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $132.23 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.00 and a 1-year high of $202.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.62 and a 200 day moving average of $123.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of -39.35 and a beta of 2.03.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.12). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.22% and a negative net margin of 854.10%. The business had revenue of $7.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NTLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.28.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.