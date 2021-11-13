Sawtooth Solutions LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,819 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TGT. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 48.1% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,919,055 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,430,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,419 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Target by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,515,802 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,794,290,000 after buying an additional 1,747,686 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Target during the second quarter worth about $278,695,000. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Target during the second quarter worth about $175,262,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Target during the first quarter worth about $556,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock opened at $260.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.04. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $160.51 and a 1 year high of $267.06. The firm has a market cap of $126.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.20.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.97 EPS for the current year.

Target declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.66%.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total transaction of $19,969,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $6,149,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,032,760.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.86.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

