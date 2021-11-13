Sawtooth Solutions LLC Grows Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total transaction of $5,392,039.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 219,429 shares of company stock valued at $58,650,625. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY opened at $259.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.50. The stock has a market cap of $248.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.32. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $138.61 and a 1 year high of $275.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.83%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Cowen upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $279.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.18.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

