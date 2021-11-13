Sawtooth Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,344 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 128.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 100.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7,763.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the second quarter valued at $45,000.

LMBS stock opened at $50.23 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $50.19 and a twelve month high of $51.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.82.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st.

