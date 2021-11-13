Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) Major Shareholder Purchases $56,288.70 in Stock

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) major shareholder Commodore Capital Lp bought 9,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.85 per share, for a total transaction of $56,288.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Commodore Capital Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, Commodore Capital Lp bought 560 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $3,354.40.

On Thursday, November 4th, Commodore Capital Lp bought 1,400 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.88 per share, for a total transaction of $8,232.00.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Commodore Capital Lp purchased 8,880 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.64 per share, for a total transaction of $50,083.20.

On Friday, October 29th, Commodore Capital Lp purchased 44,651 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $254,957.21.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Commodore Capital Lp purchased 39,581 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $215,716.45.

On Friday, October 22nd, Commodore Capital Lp bought 27,629 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.51 per share, for a total transaction of $152,235.79.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Commodore Capital Lp bought 40,663 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.44 per share, with a total value of $221,206.72.

On Monday, October 18th, Commodore Capital Lp acquired 36,194 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.87 per share, with a total value of $176,264.78.

On Friday, October 15th, Commodore Capital Lp bought 126,000 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.83 per share, with a total value of $608,580.00.

Shares of STSA stock opened at $6.01 on Friday. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $7.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.33.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.09. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STSA. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

STSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.30.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

