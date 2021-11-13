Sarcophagus Market Cap Tops $33.61 Million (SARCO)

Sarcophagus (CURRENCY:SARCO) traded 31.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. Sarcophagus has a total market capitalization of $33.61 million and $1.44 million worth of Sarcophagus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sarcophagus coin can now be bought for approximately $2.84 or 0.00004378 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Sarcophagus has traded up 228.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78467568 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001543 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.94 or 0.00072431 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.32 or 0.00074559 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00097552 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,654.08 or 0.07181729 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64,669.72 or 0.99792012 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Sarcophagus Coin Profile

Sarcophagus’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,845,970 coins. Sarcophagus’ official Twitter account is @sarcophagusio

Sarcophagus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sarcophagus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sarcophagus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sarcophagus using one of the exchanges listed above.

