SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Acquired by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,285 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in SAP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,555,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in SAP by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 894,064 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,782,000 after acquiring an additional 33,360 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SAP by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,695 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,892,000 after acquiring an additional 6,535 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in SAP by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,562 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in SAP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (up from $162.00) on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SAP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.67.

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $142.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $174.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $115.70 and a twelve month high of $151.48.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $8.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 20.82%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SAP SE will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP Profile

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

