SAM Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 65,500 Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

SAM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 65,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,394,000. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 2.6% of SAM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 382,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,596,000 after purchasing an additional 17,115 shares during the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 85.2% during the second quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 68,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 31,460 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.7% during the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 238,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,742,000 after purchasing an additional 34,085 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 130.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 9,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 32,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VCSH stock opened at $81.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.22 and its 200-day moving average is $82.53. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $81.58 and a 52 week high of $83.47.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st.

Further Reading: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.