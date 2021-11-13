SAM Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 15,534 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

SAM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 15,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,508,000. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.2% of SAM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 231,432,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,126,168,000 after buying an additional 1,701,721 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,385,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,528,781,000 after buying an additional 1,694,112 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,047,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,400,968,000 after buying an additional 1,777,289 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,214,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,934,570,000 after buying an additional 1,388,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,881,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,416,930,000 after buying an additional 1,042,663 shares during the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.78.

JNJ opened at $165.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $142.86 and a 52-week high of $179.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.53. The company has a market cap of $434.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.38%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

