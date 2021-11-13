Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 148.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Sally Beauty updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE SBH opened at $20.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.54. Sally Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 2.08.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBH shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sally Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.17.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sally Beauty stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 45.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,339,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 418,367 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.18% of Sally Beauty worth $29,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the following segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment is an open-line and exclusive-label distributor of professional beauty supplies to both retail consumers and salon professionals primarily in North America, South America, and Europe.

