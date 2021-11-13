Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 148.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Sally Beauty updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
NYSE SBH opened at $20.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.54. Sally Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 2.08.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBH shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sally Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.17.
About Sally Beauty
Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the following segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment is an open-line and exclusive-label distributor of professional beauty supplies to both retail consumers and salon professionals primarily in North America, South America, and Europe.
Featured Story: Balance Sheet
Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.