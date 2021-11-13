SafeInsure (SINS) Price Hits $0.0073 on Top Exchanges

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. One SafeInsure coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. SafeInsure has a total market cap of $159,609.00 and approximately $387.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SafeInsure has traded 16.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SafeInsure Coin Profile

SINS is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 21,755,956 coins. SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

SafeInsure Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

