Sabre Insurance Group’s (SBRE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 255 ($3.33) price objective on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.33) price target on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 199 ($2.60) to GBX 195 ($2.55) and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Agricole dropped their price target on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 261 ($3.41) to GBX 244 ($3.19) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sabre Insurance Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 253.80 ($3.32).
LON:SBRE opened at GBX 198.80 ($2.60) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 210.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £497.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20. Sabre Insurance Group has a 1-year low of GBX 184.20 ($2.41) and a 1-year high of GBX 290 ($3.79).
About Sabre Insurance Group
Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, writes general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.
