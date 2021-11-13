Sabre Insurance Group’s (SBRE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 255 ($3.33) price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.33) price target on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 199 ($2.60) to GBX 195 ($2.55) and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Agricole dropped their price target on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 261 ($3.41) to GBX 244 ($3.19) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sabre Insurance Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 253.80 ($3.32).

LON:SBRE opened at GBX 198.80 ($2.60) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 210.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £497.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20. Sabre Insurance Group has a 1-year low of GBX 184.20 ($2.41) and a 1-year high of GBX 290 ($3.79).

In other Sabre Insurance Group news, insider Catherine Elizabeth Barton acquired 273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 225 ($2.94) per share, for a total transaction of £614.25 ($802.52). Also, insider Ian Edward Clark acquired 37,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 187 ($2.44) per share, with a total value of £69,648.15 ($90,995.75). Insiders have purchased 42,945 shares of company stock valued at $8,061,004 in the last ninety days.

About Sabre Insurance Group

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, writes general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

