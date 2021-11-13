Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Plans $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th.

Sabra Health Care REIT has decreased its dividend by 22.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Sabra Health Care REIT has a payout ratio of 148.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Sabra Health Care REIT to earn $1.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.0%.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $14.75 on Friday. Sabra Health Care REIT has a one year low of $14.06 and a one year high of $19.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 5.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.43.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.32). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SBRA. Truist Financial raised Sabra Health Care REIT to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.92.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.