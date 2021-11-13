S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 875 ($11.43).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SFOR shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.41) price target on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.41) price target on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price target on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

LON:SFOR traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) on Monday, reaching GBX 673 ($8.79). The stock had a trading volume of 1,126,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,928. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 784.86 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 679.33. The stock has a market cap of £3.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -150.77. S4 Capital has a 12-month low of GBX 405 ($5.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 878 ($11.47).

In other S4 Capital news, insider Paul Roy sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 834 ($10.90), for a total value of £834,000 ($1,089,626.34). Also, insider Scott Spirit acquired 2,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 714 ($9.33) per share, with a total value of £19,770.66 ($25,830.49).

S4 Capital

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

