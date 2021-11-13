Rye Brook Capital LLC Has $5.16 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Rye Brook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Japan ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Rye Brook Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Rye Brook Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $5,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,624,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,055,293,000 after purchasing an additional 934,167 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,987,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,012,245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091,519 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,858,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $328,165,000 after purchasing an additional 214,007 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,212,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $284,544,000 after purchasing an additional 188,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,006,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $203,050,000 after purchasing an additional 373,776 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $70.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.80. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $62.53 and a 12 month high of $74.12.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

