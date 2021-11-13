Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.46 Billion

Brokerages expect Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) to post sales of $2.46 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ryder System’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.53 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.31 billion. Ryder System reported sales of $2.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryder System will report full year sales of $9.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.38 billion to $9.60 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $10.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.78 billion to $10.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ryder System.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.46. Ryder System had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

R has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryder System presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.89.

Shares of Ryder System stock traded up $1.34 on Friday, hitting $88.00. 420,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,198. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.89. Ryder System has a one year low of $54.47 and a one year high of $93.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.27%.

In related news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 4,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total value of $370,460.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $162,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of R. FMR LLC increased its stake in Ryder System by 574.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,157,000 after purchasing an additional 496,769 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Ryder System by 11.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ryder System by 71.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Ryder System by 13.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ryder System in the first quarter valued at $218,000. 89.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

