Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) Issues Earnings Results

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSE RYAN opened at $40.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.61. Ryan Specialty Group has a 1-year low of $25.57 and a 1-year high of $40.77.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RYAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Ryan Specialty Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Ryan Specialty Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Ryan Specialty Group in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ryan Specialty Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ryan Specialty Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ryan Specialty Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.67.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

