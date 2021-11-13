Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) Hits New 1-Year High on Strong Earnings

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $40.21 and last traded at $40.21, with a volume of 1092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.06.
The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06.
A number of research firms recently commented on RYAN. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ryan Specialty Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ryan Specialty Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays assumed coverage on Ryan Specialty Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Ryan Specialty Group in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ryan Specialty Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryan Specialty Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.67.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.61.
About Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN)
Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.
