Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter. Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. is based in CHICAGO. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ryan Specialty Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.67.

Shares of Ryan Specialty Group stock opened at $40.36 on Friday. Ryan Specialty Group has a 52 week low of $25.57 and a 52 week high of $40.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.61.

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty Group will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.97% of the company’s stock.

