RumbleON (RMBL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of RMBL opened at $48.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. RumbleON has a 1 year low of $27.50 and a 1 year high of $64.13. The stock has a market cap of $725.03 million, a P/E ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 2.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.83.

RMBL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on RumbleON in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut RumbleON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on RumbleON in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on RumbleON in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of RumbleON in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

In other news, Director Denmar John Dixon purchased 13,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $449,988.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Adam Alexander acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.84 per share, with a total value of $36,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,592.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 38.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RumbleON stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) by 283.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,790 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.27% of RumbleON worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

About RumbleON

RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platform. It operates through the following segments: Powersports; Automotive; and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.

