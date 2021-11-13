Ruff Trading Down 3.5% Over Last Week (RUFF)

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. One Ruff coin can now be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Ruff has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. Ruff has a total market capitalization of $5.04 million and $1.72 million worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00052877 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.97 or 0.00227522 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00011257 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.15 or 0.00088473 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004158 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Ruff Coin Profile

Ruff (CRYPTO:RUFF) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ruff is ruffchain.com . Ruff’s official message board is medium.com/@ruffchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Ruff Chain combines the Internet of Things technology with the blockchain. It contains a distributed operating system and an open main chain, connecting peer to peer network and consensus mechanism from the virtual world to reality. Traditional blockchain forgo Availability over Consistency and Partition Tolerance, however, Ruff enabled Availability through the combination of Edge Computing and blockchain, making Availability available, and thus meeting the requirements of elastic real-time requirements. Our goal is to solve the problem of trusted operations and onerous operations between IoT systems in different domains, thus creating an open Ruff Chain Ecosystem. As an architecture combining blockchain and internet of things (IoT), Ruff Chain includes a public chain for development as well as a distributed operating system. It extends the point-to-point network and consensus mechanism from the virtual to the real world and promotes the notion of atomic flow by information flow. RUFF Tokens, validated by virtual currency contracts, are placed in the Ruff Chain; they are the standards for incentivizing, consuming, and trading in the Ruff Chain community. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruff should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ruff using one of the exchanges listed above.

