RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Major Shareholder Lor Inc Sells 75,000 Shares

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) major shareholder Lor Inc sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total value of $394,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lor Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, Lor Inc sold 75,000 shares of RPC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total value of $409,500.00.

On Thursday, November 4th, Lor Inc sold 100,000 shares of RPC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $519,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Lor Inc sold 50,000 shares of RPC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total value of $268,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Lor Inc sold 100,000 shares of RPC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total value of $397,000.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Lor Inc sold 125,000 shares of RPC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $476,250.00.

On Thursday, September 16th, Lor Inc sold 125,000 shares of RPC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total value of $528,750.00.

Shares of NYSE RES opened at $5.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.87. RPC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $7.43.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $225.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.64 million. RPC had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The company’s revenue was up 93.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RES. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in RPC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in RPC by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 946,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after buying an additional 113,648 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of RPC by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,649 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of RPC by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 619,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 18,119 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of RPC by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 8,685 shares during the period. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup raised RPC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th.

About RPC

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

