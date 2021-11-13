Royale Energy (OTCMKTS:ROYL) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.08

Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.08 and traded as high as $0.09. Royale Energy shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 12,676 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.08.

About Royale Energy (OTCMKTS:ROYL)

Royale Energy, Inc engages in the production and sale of oil and natural gas business. Its activities include the acquisition of oil and gas lease interests and proved reserves, drilling of both exploratory and development wells and sales of fractional working interests in wells to be drilled. The company was founded by Harry H.

