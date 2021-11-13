Royal Bank of Canada Raises Holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 277,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,383 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.17% of Chemours worth $9,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chemours by 390.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 44,907 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chemours by 412.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,018 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chemours by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemours during the 1st quarter worth about $5,331,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in shares of Chemours during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemours alerts:

In other news, Director Mark P. Vergnano sold 87,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $3,057,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David C. Shelton sold 8,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $304,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 158,305 shares of company stock valued at $5,540,675. 2.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chemours from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

CC opened at $33.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.12. The Chemours Company has a 52 week low of $21.70 and a 52 week high of $38.87.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 72.01% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

About Chemours

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.