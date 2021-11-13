Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Sold by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd decreased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,279,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,547,000 after purchasing an additional 8,413 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 149.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 22,801 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% in the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 102,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 117,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

RY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.48.

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $106.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $151.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $76.33 and a 12 month high of $108.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.34.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.84. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The business had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be issued a $0.858 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 40.62%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

