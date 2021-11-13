Royal Bank of Canada Has $10.14 Million Stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 313,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,377 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Koppers were worth $10,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Koppers by 2,570.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Koppers during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of Koppers by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koppers during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Koppers during the first quarter worth $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KOP shares. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.

NYSE KOP opened at $34.60 on Friday. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.11 and a 1 year high of $39.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $738.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.56.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.25). Koppers had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $424.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

