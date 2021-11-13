Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Storm Resources (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) Price Target to C$6.28

Storm Resources (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.50 to C$6.28 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a top pick rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC cut Storm Resources from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Storm Resources from C$5.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Storm Resources from C$8.00 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.20.

Get Storm Resources alerts:

Shares of SRMLF stock opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. Storm Resources has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $5.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.35.

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as development company, which engages in the exploration and acquisition of oil, natural gas, and liquids reserves. It focuses on capital investment discipline with strict adherence to production and cash flow growth. It operates in northeast British Columbia and has a focused asset base with large land positions in resource plays at Umbach.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Storm Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Storm Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.