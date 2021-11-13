Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Price Target to $154.00

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $144.00 to $154.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Masonite International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masonite International has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $135.20.

DOOR opened at $116.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.74. Masonite International has a 1-year low of $87.25 and a 1-year high of $132.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.34.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. Masonite International had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The company had revenue of $652.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. Masonite International’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Masonite International will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in Masonite International by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Masonite International by 3.8% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Masonite International by 2.1% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Masonite International by 1.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Masonite International by 0.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masonite International

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

