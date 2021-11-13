Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 29,206 Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 79.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 29,206 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $9,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JBT. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 31,823.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 301,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,026,000 after buying an additional 300,731 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 133.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 353,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,142,000 after buying an additional 202,089 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,013,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,583,000 after buying an additional 111,789 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,838,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 252.1% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 96,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,929,000 after buying an additional 69,421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.38, for a total value of $41,514.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.87, for a total transaction of $374,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,069 shares of company stock valued at $960,879. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JBT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.20.

Shares of John Bean Technologies stock opened at $165.04 on Friday. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $97.34 and a 1 year high of $172.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $151.84 and its 200 day moving average is $144.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.34, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.58.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.16). John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $477.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. John Bean Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

